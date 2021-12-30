Is there a Christmas tree with all the trimmings still taking up space in your living room? Deschutes County Solid Waste has options for getting rid of it.
Through Jan. 31, Christmas trees will be accepted free of charge at the Knott Landfill Recycling Center. You can also take your tree to the Negus, Northwest, Southwest, and Alfalfa transfer stations. The tree must be free of flocking, tinsel, ornaments, lights and other decorations.
Residents with curbside yard debris collection can have their tree collected at home. This involved chopping up the tree until all its parts fit inside the bin, allowing the lid to close. This can be done over several weeks. An extra fee may be charged if the tree is not in the cart.
Boy scout troops and other nonprofit groups may also be able to haul away your tree for a small fee.
String lights can also be recycled, free of charge, at Knott Landfill Recycling Center through the end of January. Lights are also accepted at the Negus, Northwest, Southwest, and Alfalfa transfer stations.
