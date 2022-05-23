Sailing into the week (copy)
Sailboats take advantage of afternoon winds to quickly navigate across Elk Lake in 2020.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Snow at higher elevations in the Cascades is delaying the opening of more than 20 campgrounds in the Deschutes National Forest. The persistent snow is resulting in the cancellation of reservations for Memorial Day weekend.

Snow depths along popular routes such as the Cascade Lakes Highway vary from 1 to 4 feet. In some areas, access roads to campgrounds are impassable and campgrounds are under snow.

Snowpack has impacted the ability of Vista Recreation, the Deschutes National Forest’s campground concessionaire, to conduct annual preseason safety inspections, maintenance and repairs and hazard tree removal within campgrounds.

Given the late-season snow conditions, many campgrounds that were slated to open this weekend will remain closed at this time. These facilities include:

Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District

  • Cultus Lake Campground (under assessment — may open if annual hazard tree removal can be completed by Friday)
  • Elk Lake Campground
  • Lava Lake Campground
  • Little Cultus Campground
  • Little Fawn Campground
  • Little Lava Lake Campground
  • Mallard Marsh Campground
  • Point Campground
  • Quinn Meadow Horse Camp
  • Soda Creek Campground
  • South Campground (Hosmer Lake)

Crescent Ranger District

  • Contorta Flat Campground
  • Contorta Point Group Camp
  • Crescent Lake Campground (under assessment — may open if annual hazard tree removal can be completed by Friday)
  • Princess Creek Campground
  • Simax Group Camp
  • Spring Campground
  • Trapper Creek Campground
  • Whitefish Horse Camp
  • Windy Group Camp

Sisters Ranger District

  • Three Creek Meadow Campground and Horse Camp
  • Whispering Pines Horse Camp

Visitors with reservations should have received an email from recreation.gov notifying them of their canceled reservations. Reservations have been canceled through June 16, with a new tentative opening date of June 17 for these facilities. Deschutes National Forest website (www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home) has updated information on the operational status of its recreation sites.

