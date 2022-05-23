Snow at higher elevations in the Cascades is delaying the opening of more than 20 campgrounds in the Deschutes National Forest. The persistent snow is resulting in the cancellation of reservations for Memorial Day weekend.
Snow depths along popular routes such as the Cascade Lakes Highway vary from 1 to 4 feet. In some areas, access roads to campgrounds are impassable and campgrounds are under snow.
Snowpack has impacted the ability of Vista Recreation, the Deschutes National Forest’s campground concessionaire, to conduct annual preseason safety inspections, maintenance and repairs and hazard tree removal within campgrounds.
Given the late-season snow conditions, many campgrounds that were slated to open this weekend will remain closed at this time. These facilities include:
Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District
Cultus Lake Campground (under assessment — may open if annual hazard tree removal can be completed by Friday)
Elk Lake Campground
Lava Lake Campground
Little Cultus Campground
Little Fawn Campground
Little Lava Lake Campground
Mallard Marsh Campground
Point Campground
Quinn Meadow Horse Camp
Soda Creek Campground
South Campground (Hosmer Lake)
Crescent Ranger District
Contorta Flat Campground
Contorta Point Group Camp
Crescent Lake Campground (under assessment — may open if annual hazard tree removal can be completed by Friday)
Princess Creek Campground
Simax Group Camp
Spring Campground
Trapper Creek Campground
Whitefish Horse Camp
Windy Group Camp
Sisters Ranger District
Three Creek Meadow Campground and Horse Camp
Whispering Pines Horse Camp
Visitors with reservations should have received an email from recreation.gov notifying them of their canceled reservations. Reservations have been canceled through June 16, with a new tentative opening date of June 17 for these facilities. Deschutes National Forest website (www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home) has updated information on the operational status of its recreation sites.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.