Firefighters clear a containment line around a burning log while working a prescribed burn along Forest Road 21 near La Pine on June 9. The Forest Service has scheduled several prescribed burns Wednesday around Central Oregon.
A favorable weather forecast has prompted the Deschutes National Forest to schedule prescribed burns Wednesday across the Bend-Fort Rock, Crescent and Sisters ranger districts. The fires are expected to last one day.
Firefighters on the Sisters Ranger District plan to conduct two prescribed burns totaling about 220 acres. One burn will be conducted on 43 acres, 1 mile south of Sisters along Forest Road 1605. The second area slated for burning is 184 acres located 6 miles southwest of Sisters on Forest Road 16. No road or trail closures are anticipated, but signs for a suggested detour for the Peterson Ridge Tie Trail will be placed in the area.
On the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District, firefighters plan to conduct a 555-acre prescribed burn 5 miles west of Pine Mountain near the junction of Forest Roads 18 and 25. Several OHV trails will be affected with portions of Trail No. 25 being temporarily closed. Signs will be placed in the area to maintain driver and firefighter safety.
Firefighters on the Crescent Ranger District plan to conduct a 20-acre prescribed burn approximately 7 miles southwest of Crescent, east of state Highway 58 and west of U.S. Highway 97. Smoke may be visible to residents in the Two Rivers and Cascade Estates neighborhoods.
Fire managers are implementing these burns to reduce hazardous fuels accumulation, decreasing the risk of high-intensity wildfire in the area. Prescribed burns reintroduces and maintains fire within the fire-adapted ecosystem helping to stabilize and improve the resiliency of forest conditions.
Fire officials advise the public that smoke may settle in low-lying areas overnight. Drivers should turn on their headlights while driving in smoky areas. More information on prescribed burns in available at centraloregonfire.org.
