Conservationist and ecologist Jefferson Jacobs, riparian restoration coordinator for the Oregon Natural Desert Association, has been honored by the state of Oregon for his work in organizing volunteers.
The State Land Board awarded Jacobs the Land Board Award on Tuesday, according to a release from the Oregon Department of State Lands. The award was presented by Gov. Kate Brown in a virtual ceremony.
“The work Jefferson does to organize, motivate, and guide volunteers is some of the hardest and most important work a restoration professional can do,” said Brown. “He’s not only enhancing state lands and waterways, he’s encouraging passionate stewardship.”
Jacobs said he empowered volunteers to conduct meaningful restoration. And the work was conducted in large numbers. At Hay Creek in Cottonwood State Park in Gilliam County, Jacobs coordinated multiday outings for 119 volunteers who served 2,613 volunteer hours.
“Beginning projects by looking at volunteers as a ready resource led us to realize how much significant work can be done by hand,” said Jacobs. “Projects need them, and we are designing those projects to maximize the benefits they bring.”
The Oregon Department of State Lands this year added a new category of partnership award, based on Jacobs’ work at ONDA.
“Jefferson today received the first Catalyst Award, which will henceforth recognize an individual partner whose efforts advance significant change,” said Vicki Walker, director for the Department of State Lands. “He is an amazing example of what a partner can do to increase stewardship of state lands and waterways.”
