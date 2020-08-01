Deer, elk and other wildlife attempting to cross U.S. Highway 97 near Gilchrist can now do so safely, thanks to a recently completed undercrossing beneath the highway.
The $1 million wildlife undercrossing, five miles north of Gilchrist, was completed in June by the Oregon Department of Transportation. Construction of a fence that is designed to guide animals toward the crossing, and prevent them from wandering onto the highway, is expected to begin this year, said ODOT spokesperson Peter Murphy.
Wildlife crossings help to cut down on wildlife being hit by vehicles . A crossing near Lava Butte south of Bend has helped reduce collisions with animals in the area by 85% since its completion in 2012.
ODOT is working with its partners on fundraising for the fence. More than $730,000 of the $930,000 needed for the fencing project has been raised so far. The fence will stretch five miles in either direction from the tunnel.
Tree clearing designed to make way for the new fence is expected to start within two weeks, according to Cidney Bowman, a spokesperson for ODOT. After the tree clearing, ODOT will put out a bid to install the fence and construct what it can with the available funds, Bowman added.
In addition to the wildlife crossing near Gilchrist, ODOT is also preparing to start the second phase of the Lava Butte Crossing, which includes a tunnel under Highway 97, two miles south of Sunriver.
Work on the $11.8 million Lava Butte Crossing Phase II includes tree felling around the highway, expected to take place in the fall of this year, according to the project manager Abbey Driscoll.
ODOT expects the wildlife crossing to be complete by the fall of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.