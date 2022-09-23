Crooked River (copy)
Water flows from Prineville Reservoir through  Bowman Dam and into the Crooked River on Sept. 16.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

Low levels in streams and waterways have prompted Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to temporarily halt fishing in the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek. The fishing closure is scheduled to begin Saturday and will last until at least Oct. 31.

This year the irrigation season is ending several weeks earlier than usual due to low levels in Prineville Reservoir. These levels forced dam regulators last week to reduce the flow out of Bowman Dam to 10 cubic feet per second. Following the reduction, river levels diminished to dangerously low levels for fish, with the stream below Bowman Dam now reduced to shallow pools with very limited water flowing into them.

