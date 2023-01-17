Low water (copy)
A long-awaited canal-piping project in the North Unit Irrigation District received approval, a positive step for district patrons. In this June 2020 file photo, wheel line irrigation systems water a field in Culver.

 Bulletin file

A long-awaited modernization project in the North Unit Irrigation District received approval last week from federal regulators, a positive step for district patrons who have faced multiple years of water shortages.

The project will convert 27.5 miles of open ditches in Jefferson County  to pipeline, according to an Environmental Assessment released by the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Oregon. Some of the funds will also be used to construct four small ponds at the end of the pipeline for draining purposes and winterization.

