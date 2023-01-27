wsw (copy)
In this June 22, 2022 Bulletin file photo, Chico Holliday, left, Warm Springs water and wastewater supervisor, and Ron Palmer, plant engineer and operator, examine the aging filtration system in the Warm Springs Water Treatment Plant in Warm Springs.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

In mid-2019, the water delivery system on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation failed spectacularly. Burst pipes and broken water pumps combined to shut down the system, leaving around 3,800 residents of the area without safe drinking water for months on end.

It has taken some time for the wheels of bureaucracy to make amends but after nearly four years, progress is being made — funding for a new water treatment plant has been secured and the design process for the facility is in progress, according to Marshall Cohen, public affairs specialist for the Indian Health Service, an agency that provides health services to members of federally recognized tribes and Alaska native people .

