A new disc golf course is set to open Monday on Bend’s west side, giving fans of the sport a new option to play as the course at Pine Nursery Park grows in popularity.
The disc golf course is located at Skyline Sports Complex on Mt. Washington Drive, close to Cascade Middle School. Disc baskets will be set up over the weekend with an official opening to occur on Monday.
The nine-hole course is a collaborative effort between the Central Oregon Disc Golf Club and Bend Park & Recreation District, which owns the land. The fairways will be located in the forested area to the west of the playing fields.
Julie Brown, a spokesperson for Bend Park & Recreation, said the course will be available for use on a seasonal basis and is scheduled to come down at the end of February. An evaluation will be made at the end of the season to determine if the course should continue year-round or just on a seasonal basis.
Steve Bachtel, vice president of the Central Oregon Disc Golf Club, said $4,000 was raised through donations to purchase baskets for the course. Bachtel said the forested area gives players a new challenge, compared to the wide-open space at Pine Nursery Park. Bachtel described the course as being beginning to intermediate. The course will help to support the rapid growth of disc golf, he said.
"It was growing and then when COVID hit everyone found it as an activity that you can do outside and social distance. There are trail counters at Pine Nursery that show trail traffic has doubled or tripled in the past couple of years," said Bachtel. "It's a similar story all over the country. It's really growing fast."
Who is the sport good for? Bachtel said it's an all-ages sport.
"It's such a great outdoor activity," said Bachtel. "It's relatively cheap and anybody can do it, from kids to senior citizens."
