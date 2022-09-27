Steins Pillar (copy)

Steins Pillar in the Ochoco National Forest. 

The Deschutes and Ochoco national forests and the Crooked River National Grassland plan to conduct surveys to collect traffic and visitation data. The survey period will run for one year, beginning Oct. 1.

The surveys will be conducted in developed and dispersed recreation sites along U.S. Forest Service roads throughout both national forests and the grassland, according to a release from Deschutes National Forest.

