The Deschutes and Ochoco national forests and the Crooked River National Grassland plan to conduct surveys to collect traffic and visitation data. The survey period will run for one year, beginning Oct. 1.
The surveys will be conducted in developed and dispersed recreation sites along U.S. Forest Service roads throughout both national forests and the grassland, according to a release from Deschutes National Forest.
The surveys are conducted every five years as a way to help the Forest Service, tourism groups, and recreation partners understand the visitor experience in the protected areas and the economic impact visitors have on the region.
Survey data provides an estimate of how many people visit the national forests and what activities they engage in while there. During the surveys, interviewers will ask a series of questions about the forest user’s experiences while on the national forest or grassland. The survey process takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete.
Information collected in this national study will be used for local, state and national planning. Visitors to these areas can be interviewed multiple times throughout the data collection period.
