Michael Freilich, a former Oregon State University professor, dedicated his life to better understanding the Earth, its oceans and how humanity can impact the planet.
Although his work came to an abrupt end in August when he died of pancreatic cancer, Freilich’s legacy will continue in his name, thanks to a new satellite called Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich. The newest international weather and Earth monitoring satellite is scheduled to blast off at 9:17 a.m. Saturday from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base.
A primary task of Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich will be sea level measurement. Rising seas are a distinct result of Earth’s warming climate, and have potentially devastating impacts. Coastal cities and islands across the planet face increasing flood risk and by 2100 a number of areas could be underwater. The new satellite will help NASA and other scientific institutions have a better understanding of what places are at the greatest risk.
NASA and the mission's other U.S. and European partners named the satellite after Freilich following his 13 years of service with the U.S. space agency, where he worked as its Earth Science Division director. A ceremony to celebrate the renaming of the satellite was held in January. It was previously known as Sentinel-6A/Jason-CS.
Freilich was an early pioneer in the study of oceanography from space. His career took off in the 1980s with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, where he worked as an oceanographer.
In 1992 Freilich moved to Oregon, where he worked as a professor of physical oceanography OSU’s College of Oceanic and Atmospheric Sciences. He remained in that role until 2006. Freilich also spent four years as an associate dean at the university.
In 2006 Freilich left OSU to become NASA’s director of Earth Sciences. He spent 13 years at the space agency, helping to increase its annual budget and tripling the rate of NASA Earth satellite launches.
Freilich, 66 when he died, was the recipient of numerous awards while at NASA, including the Distinguished Presidential Rank Award, the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, and the NASA Distinguished Achievement award.
Colleagues and family members remember Freilich for his dedication to education, science, and collaboration.
In an email to The Bulletin, Freilich’s wife Shoshanah said one of his last acts was to take a detour to Poolesville, Maryland, because he wanted to take a picture of a street sign there called “Partnership Road” so that he could share it with his colleagues and friends. The photo was the last picture he took.
This strong belief in collaboration touched his longtime colleague Stephen Volz, assistant administrator at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“He leaves behind a legacy highlighting the value of collaborations to make progress, across agencies, across disciplines, and across the oceans,” Volz told The Bulletin.
The development of the Sentinel-6 satellite was also a collaborative effort by several agencies, a fact that was particularly gratifying for Freilich.
“The thing about Sentinel 6-Michael Freilich that most excited Mike, was how many organizations committed to making it work,” said Volz.
The mission is being jointly developed by European Space Agency, the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites, NASA, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The European Commission and France’s National Center for Space Studies also contributed to the program.
Freilich was passionate about fighting climate change and spoke frequently about global warming. In October 2019 he gave a presentation at Tower Theater in Bend where he explained how satellite imagery helps create a better understanding of a changing planet.
The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite will head into orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The spacecraft weighs 2,628 lbs, will orbit Earth 830 miles above the surface, and will circle the planet 13 times a day.
In 2025 it will be joined in space by a twin satellite, called Sentinel-6B. Over a period of at least 10 years, the satellites will measure sea level down to a few centimeters for 90% of the world’s oceans.
In addition to measuring sea level rise and ocean circulation, the satellites will record vertical profiles of atmospheric temperature and humidity. This information will help scientists forecast how far the ocean could penetrate coastlines, as well as improve weather forecasts and hurricane predictions.
The public can view the launch, with coverage starting Saturday at 8:45 a.m. PST on NASA Television and the agency’s website.
