Mule deer remain a common sight in Bend, but statistics show that their numbers are down dramatically in Central Oregon over the past five years.

The number of mule deer in four defined areas of Central Oregon managed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife declined 33% since 2017. They currently number 10,986 in the latest estimates, compared to 16,521 five years ago, according to data from ODFW biologist Andrew Walch. The mule deer population has fallen by 51% compared to 2002 population estimates.

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

