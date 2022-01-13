The Skyliner chairlift at Mt. Bachelor ski area, one of the key links to get skiers up the mountain, is out of service indefinitely due to challenges in getting spare parts for damaged components.
Some of the damaged components on the lift are difficult to replace and may need to be remanufactured, John McLeod, Mt. Bachelor’s president, said in a statement on Thursday.
Skyliner, a quad-chair, is a frequently used chairlift located between West Village Lodge and Sunrise Lodge. The lift is a key connection between the lodges, allowing skiers to access a large amount of intermediate-level terrain on the lower part of the mountain.
With Skyliner down, skiers who make their way down to the bottom of the lift will now have the option of taking a shuttle bus to West Village. The resort is also changing the location of its terrain parks, which are mainly located near the Skyliner lift.
“We’ll be reimagining terrain to build parks in locations through the mountain to ensure our Woodward Mountain Parks experience continues to be a progression experience for guests,” Leigh Capozzi, a spokesperson for the resort, said in an email. “Details on park locations to be shared in the coming days.”
Mt. Bachelor says it is working with Doppelmayr, a chairlift and cable car manufacturer, on an engineering solution to the problem.
A timeline for the repairs will be shared with the public as information becomes available, said Capozzi.
“Our goal is to get Skyliner running as soon as safely possible,” said Capozzi. “But we also want to be sure we continue to be transparent with our community on this complex repair.”
The resort did have some good news to share — the four-person Summit chairlift is expected to open Friday, weather permitting. The lift had been closed since the start of the season due to ice on the haul rope.
On Thursday, the resort was running 10 out of 15 lifts and had 97 out of 112 trails open.
Earlier this season, Mt. Bachelor came under fire on social media when only five of its lifts were operating on an extreme weather day.
I'm sure Bachelor will do the right thing and decrease pricing because of the loss of service.
Well, maybe in an alternate universe...
