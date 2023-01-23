Mt. Bachelor names lifts in new beginner park

Skiers and snowboarders complete their runs down Mt. Bachelor in 2018.

 (Bulletin file photo)

The popular Northwest Express chairlift at Mt. Bachelor ski area was shut down without warning on Saturday, prompting the ski resort to transfer stranded skiers to the nearby Outback chairlift.

The quad chairlift suffered a burst gearbox hose at around 3:30 p.m. said Johnny Sereni, a spokesperson for the resort. Repairs are underway and the chairlift should be back in operation Tuesday or Wednesday.

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

