The popular Northwest Express chairlift at Mt. Bachelor ski area was shut down without warning on Saturday, prompting the ski resort to transfer stranded skiers to the nearby Outback chairlift.
The quad chairlift suffered a burst gearbox hose at around 3:30 p.m. said Johnny Sereni, a spokesperson for the resort. Repairs are underway and the chairlift should be back in operation Tuesday or Wednesday.
The Northwest lift is on a remote section of the mountain and allows skiers to access a number of advanced runs. The lift rises 2,365 vertical feet on the mountain’s northwest side.
“We need to replace the hose and ensure that the spilled fluid was removed from the snow,” said Sereni.
Sereni said no skiers were stuck on the chairlift but around 20 people skied to the bottom of the lift with no way to get out of the area.
Skiers were transported slightly uphill by snowmobile to the Outback chairlift from where they could make their way back to main the lodge area.
Mt. Bachelor's chairlifts carry thousands of skiers a year without incident but lift failures have occurred.
Last year Mt. Bachelor suffered the loss of the popular Skyliner chairlift when it became inoperable early in the ski season and remained out of commission all winter.
Skyliner has since been repaired and is expected to be replaced with a six-person chairlift for the 2023-2024 winter season.
