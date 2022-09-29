The Deschutes National Forest has announced a temporary closure on weekdays for the Rimrock Trailhead and its adjacent areas due to mowing operations starting Wednesday.
The closure will remain in place on weekdays, reopening for visitor use on weekends (Friday at 3:00 p.m. until Sunday at midnight) and federal holidays. Rimrock Trailhead is located west of Bend, near the LOGE motel. There is no set date for the duration of the operation but it's expected to take "a few weeks" to complete, according to the Forest Service.
Affected areas include all trails leading east from the Meadow Day Use Area. Impacted trails include Dog Leg, Sirius, Rimrock Rover, River Loop and Entrada Loop. This includes the paved path, powerline road, and other decommissioned roads in the area that are popular for hiking.
Access to Meadow Day Use Area will remain open. However, all trails leading east from Meadow Day Use Area, including the Deschutes River Trail and Meadow Camp climbing area will be closed.
The work is part of the West Bend Project area and includes mowing and mastication of brush and small trees. The primary objectives are to help maintain and restore forest and ecosystem health while reducing hazardous fuels in the wildland-urban interface, according to a release from the Deschutes National Forest.
For more information about the mowing operations, please contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.
