Editorial: Government tells the public to take a hike
Deschutes National Forest sign west of Bend. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

The Deschutes National Forest has announced a temporary closure on weekdays for the Rimrock Trailhead and its adjacent areas due to mowing operations starting Wednesday.

The closure will remain in place on weekdays, reopening for visitor use on weekends (Friday at 3:00 p.m. until Sunday at midnight) and federal holidays. Rimrock Trailhead is located west of Bend, near the LOGE motel. There is no set date for the duration of the operation but it's expected to take "a few weeks" to complete, according to the Forest Service.

