Central Electric Cooperative, a rural energy provider, has identified around 76 hazard trees it says needs to be taken down near Wizard Falls Fish Hatchery in the Camp Sherman area to improve fire resiliency.
The trees to be removed are located along a two-mile corridor of power lines that are required to remain free of vegetation, said co-op spokesperson Brent Ten Pas. Trees are not permitted to be within 8 feet of power poles. The lines supply power to Forest Service campgrounds, water systems and private properties in the greater Camp Sherman area.
A vegetation management proposal was submitted to the U.S. Forest Service in October, with the idea that the project would proceed in April, said Ten Pas. The permits are still pending and Ten Pas was unable to provide a new timeline.
"Vegetation is anything close to the power lines. Camp Sherman is a priority area, and our goal was to get this job done before the start of fire season," said Ten Pas.
Power transmission lines and equipment can spark wildfires when they suffer an equipment failure or are downed by wind. For example, 13 fires that contributed to the Beachie Creek Fire in the Santiam Canyon in the devastating Labor Day 2020 fires were caused by downed power lines from high winds, according to fire officials.
Tree removal along existing power lines helps to reduce the possibility that the electric wires could ignite a wildfire if they fail.
“We have identified 76 trees that have crowded into the right of way and what we need to do is remove those so we are following the minimum clearances set by National Electric Safety Code and Public Utility Commission Code,” said Ten Pas.
Removal of the trees still requires final approval from the U.S. Forest Service. Jean Nelson-Dean, spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest, said the permitting process is underway and the Forest Service is “looking at ways that they can complete the work as soon as possible.”
All clearances are complete with the exception of the Endangered Species Act wildlife consultation, said Nelson-Dean.
The project is expected to take around three weeks to complete, said Ten Pas.
Central Electric Cooperative is a rural electric cooperative that covers 5,300 square miles, covering parts of Central Oregon, mainly near Sisters, Bend, Redmond and Madras. The power is sourced from the Bonneville Power Administration, mainly in the form of hydropower.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.