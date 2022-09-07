Cedar Creek Fire

Smoke rises Friday from the Cedar Creek Fire burning near Waldo Lake.

 InciWeb, file

The Cedar Creek Fire continued its move eastward Tuesday and Wednesday across the Central Oregon Cascades, prompting Go Now evacuation notices for campgrounds and trails near Waldo and Cultus lakes, around 40 miles southeast of Bend.

A Level 3 - Go Now evacuation order was issued Wednesday afternoon for areas east of the Lane County/Deschutes County line, north of the Klamath County/Deschutes County line, the northwest side of Wickiup Reservoir, the area surrounding Crane Prairie Reservoir and south of 6 Lakes Trail and Lava and Little Lava lakes to include:

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019.

