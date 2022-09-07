The Cedar Creek Fire continued its move eastward Tuesday and Wednesday across the Central Oregon Cascades, prompting Go Now evacuation notices for campgrounds and trails near Waldo and Cultus lakes, around 40 miles southeast of Bend.
A Level 3 - Go Now evacuation order was issued Wednesday afternoon for areas east of the Lane County/Deschutes County line, north of the Klamath County/Deschutes County line, the northwest side of Wickiup Reservoir, the area surrounding Crane Prairie Reservoir and south of 6 Lakes Trail and Lava and Little Lava lakes to include:
• Cultus Lake Lodge and Campground
• Little & Big Cove Boat-In Campground
• West Cultus Boat-In Campground
• Little Cultus Lake
• Cultus Mountain
• Crane Prairie Reservoir
• Brown's Mountain
• Lemish Butte
• Ketchketch Butte
• Johnny Lake
A Level 3 order means there is immediate danger and people must leave immediately. No time should be taken to gather personal belongings.
Deschutes National Forest spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean said there is “strong potential” over the next few days for rapid growth of the Cedar Creek Fire and movement toward Cultus Lake.
“We want to get people and vehicles out of the area as quickly and safely as possible before there is active fire,” said Nelson-Dean.
The 18,000-acre Cedar Creek Fire, sparked by lightning in early August, is 12% contained.
Level 2 - Be Set evacuation notices were issued for areas east of the Lane County/Deschutes County line, south of 6 Lakes Trail, and west of Cascade Lakes Highway to include:
• Lucky Butte
• Williamson Mountain
• Winopee, Snowshoe, Senoj, Big Finger, Upper Snowshoe, Long, Puppy, Leech, Goldeneye, and Lucky lakes
• The northwest side of Davis Lake
Level 2 warnings mean prepare to leave at a moment's notice.
The area surrounding Lava and Little Lava lakes were under Level 1 - Get Ready evacuation warning. Deschutes County 911 will use wireless emergency alerts to reach visitors in the evacuation areas that may not be signed up for Deschutes Alerts, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
