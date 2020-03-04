A relatively dry February in Central Oregon could lead to an earlier start for prescribed burns, according to a local fire official.
Prescribed burns typically start in April, said Alex Robertson, fire and aviation staff officer for the Central Oregon Fire Management Service, but if the dry conditions from February stretch into March the timeframe for prescribed burns could be advanced a few weeks.
"Underburning will depend on the weather in the next couple of weeks," said Robertson by phone. "We want to get to that sweet spot, where it’s drying but there is still some moisture in the soil and the large woody debris."
When understory burns do occur, the focus will be on burning needles, grass and small diameter slash, said Robertson. "After the snow comes off the smaller stuff, that’s the best time to start implementing prescribed burns," he said.
It’s still too early to determine how the fire season will shape up, said Robertson, as March will be critical. A dry March could lead to a busy fire season while significant precipitation could minimize the threat of wildfires, he said.
"Last year we got snow in March so you never know," said Robertson. "It can be rain, it doesn’t have to be snowpack. Rain can have the same impact."
The snowpack in the Upper Deschutes and Crooked River was 84% of normal as of Monday, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
"February was a dry month with little snowpack accumulation and overall precipitation," said Scott Oviatt, snow survey supervisory hydrologist for the conservation service.
"With the snowpack peak occurring between March 15 and April 1 we are rapidly approaching the end of the snowpack accumulating season and will be reliant on spring rains or anomalous storm impacts to assist in elevating spring and summer streamflows," Oviatt added.
All of Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties are in moderate drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor. The impact of moderate drought is that some damage to crops and pastures can occur and water shortages could develop.
"We are dry for this time of year," said Robertson. "Trails are soft and dusty, which is not normal for this time of year."
Robertson reminds the public that fire can move at this time of year if there isn’t a lot of snow on the ground and advises local residents to take care with fire.
"Folks need to always be careful with fire, whether it’s a debris burn or a campfire," said Robertson. "We can't take any chances."
