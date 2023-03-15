RECYCLING-BG

A recent study found that when manufacturers must share some of the recycling costs of their products, recycling rates increase. 

U.S. states could increase their recycling rates for printed paper and packaging by almost 50% if they adopted laws making manufacturers bear some responsibility for the afterlife of their products, according to a report released last month.

Extended producer responsibility laws are common in Asia and Europe but are just getting a foothold in the U.S. They require companies that make products that pile up in landfills to join or fund organizations that facilitate recycling of those products. In 2021, Maine and Oregon became the first states to pass such laws for paper and plastic packaging. Colorado and California then followed last year.

