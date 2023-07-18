Fifty years ago, U.S. lawmakers passed the Endangered Species Act to save endangered wildlife. This week a Central Oregon farmer traveled to Washington D.C. to tell current members of Congress that the law is threatening to put him out of business, although wildlife officials still support the law.
Sean Vibbert, the owner of Madras-based Obsidian Seed Co., spoke Tuesday during a House Committee on Natural Resources hearing that probed the viability of the Endangered Species Act.
Vibbert is part of a group of North Unit Irrigation District growers that say environmental actions to protect the Oregon spotted frog — listed as a threatened species under the act — are sending farms into bankruptcy and hurting Oregon’s agricultural supply chain.
“Single species management of the ESA is misguided,” Vibbert said in his testimony. “We don’t even know if the mitigation efforts in my area for the spotted frog are effective or even work. It is sad but no one species should take precedence over the community, its citizens or other species.”
Vibbert, a sixth-generation Oregon farmer whose crops include Kentucky bluegrass and poa trivialis (rough bluegrass), said he did not come to Washington to advocate for a repeal of the Endangered Species Act, but he would like to see changes that make farming more viable.
In his testimony, he questioned why farmers are losing water to benefit a species located 75 miles from their farms and described running water down the Deschutes River in winter as "wasting" a valuable resource.
Gradual increases for the Deschutes
Listing the spotted frog as a threatened species in 2014 put irrigation districts in a vulnerable position as their use of water was deemed harmful to the frog. To avoid litigation, the eight irrigation districts in Central Oregon agreed to a Habitat Conservation Plan that allows them to operate without the threat of lawsuits, in exchange for gradual increases of storage water into the Deschutes River.
But releasing more water for the frog results in less water for agriculture and farmers like Vibbert say losing the valuable storage water translates into higher operating costs, fewer acres that can be farmed and overall lower profits. The Habitat Conservation Plan, combined with recent drought, is putting farmers’ livelihoods at risk, members of the agricultural community say.
Vibbert was one of six people to testify during the hearing. Martha Williams, director of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Janet Coit, deputy administrator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, were among those who also spoke during the meeting in support of the Endangered Species Act.
“We need the Endangered Species Act now more than ever," said Williams. “Climate stressors, degraded and fragmented habitats, invasive species and disease are pushing to the brink of collapse some of very symbols that set us apart as a nation.”
Williams said the Endangered Species Act will preserve animals for future generations, describing it as an “emergency room” for hundreds of species in decline.
Vibbert said because of the lack of water in Jefferson County, a single cattle ranch in his district had to purchase 30 million tons of feed from outside the area last year to feed its cows. That effort results in carbon emissions because of the trucks needed to haul feed, he said.
“They usually raise (grass) on their farm, they couldn’t do it because there was no water available to us, we had to save it for the frog,” he said. That taxes infrastructure and (creates) carbon emissions. It has been gut-wrenching to live where I live.”
Seth Magaziner, a Congressman from Rhode Island, described surprise in comments during the meeting that his colleagues would criticize the 1973 law.
“The Endangered Species Act works, 99% of species listed have avoided extinction,” Magaziner said.
Inventory wanted
Vibbert is just one of many Central Oregon farmers who are raising the alarm that their businesses are threatened. Some want to know if giving up water has helped spotted frog populations.
“The HCP was released damn near two years ago and we haven’t seen a frog inventory yet,” said Jefferson County seed farmer Gary Harris. “Are the frogs doing better or are they doing worse?”
Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., who chaired the subcommittee, said afterward that more studies need to be made prior to creating a habitat conservation plan that can impact farmers to better understand how much the effort will support the threatened species.
“The purpose of this hearing was to call out the enormous impact that his law has on people,” said Bentz. “That lack of scientific evidence for actions that are so damaging is probably the lesson I took out of that hearing.”
Bentz described Vibbert’s testimony as good at telling the impact of the Habitat Conservation Plan on farmers.
“He made the point that studies have not been done to determine if U.S. Fish and Wildlife actions will help the frog,” said Bentz. “The one reality that does exist is that farmers at getting hurt.”
Bentz said too much money has been spent on protected species without enough results and that more needs to be done to improve the effectiveness of the ESA.
“This is not to say we should get rid of it. It’s that we need to be doing a better job at protecting our species than is being done right now under the act. We will put together amendments to the act that will require the agencies to call out the impact that their actions have caused.”
