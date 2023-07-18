Vibbert

Sean Vibbert, a Madras grass seed farmer, testifies in Congress about the effects of the Endangered Species Act and related efforts to protect species like the Oregon spotted frog.

 Screenshot from Congress

Fifty years ago, U.S. lawmakers passed the Endangered Species Act to save endangered wildlife. This week a Central Oregon farmer traveled to Washington D.C. to tell current members of Congress that the law is threatening to put him out of business, although wildlife officials still support the law.

Sean Vibbert, the owner of Madras-based Obsidian Seed Co., spoke Tuesday during a House Committee on Natural Resources hearing that probed the viability of the Endangered Species Act.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.