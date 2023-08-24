Crescent Lake

The boat launch at Crescent Lake. 

 Submitted photo/Deschutes National Forest

Plans to build a new boat launch at Crescent Lake have been scrapped due to multiple seasons of low water.

Crescent Ranger District staff will evaluate the project design given current and anticipated conditions to improve better low-water launching opportunities, according to a release from the Deschutes National Forest.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.