David Willingham always carries a high-powered camera with a telephoto lens on his nature walks in Shevlin Park. That habit paid off on Sunday when he spotted a cougar and was able to snap a few photos before the animal disappeared behind a rock.
Willingham, an avid bird watcher and amateur wildlife photographer, was hiking in Shevlin Park with his wife and 13-year-old son when he spotted the cougar high up on the hillside, west of Tumalo Creek.
“I couldn’t tell what it was because it was so far away. I pulled my camera up, and when I looked through the viewfinder I was like, woah, it’s a cougar,” said Willingham. “It stopped and looked at us and then ran up and away. I didn’t feel in danger at all. I was really lucky to even see it.”
Willingham — a Bend resident who has been actively photographing wildlife for two years — said at first glance he thought what he spotted on the rocks was a bobcat.
Realizing the animal was a cougar was shocking, he said. “I know they are there but don’t expect to see one at Shevlin Park," he said.
Photographing the cougar was a “heart-pounding” experience, Willingham said. He has photographed eagles and the occasional coyote around Bend and recently photographed a Sierra Nevada red fox but said getting a shot of the cougar topped his wildlife photography moments.
“It was really exciting to photograph such a beautiful animal in a wild setting. It’s not an animal that lets you see it very often. I felt it was a super special moment.”
Andrew Walch, an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, said the agency is planning to put up signs in the Shevlin Park area advising the public about the cougar sighting. But the animal was not acting in a way that appeared threatening to humans.
“From the description, it sounds like the cougar is doing exactly what it should be doing, in cougar habitat,” said Walch. “The cougar turning and running away from people and the park when encountered is exactly what it should do.”
