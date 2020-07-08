Storms rolling across Central Oregon on Monday night caused more than 100 lightning strikes in the region, several of them flaring up into wildfires, according to a release from the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center.
The largest of the new fire starts was a 78-acre fire located on private lands in Wheeler County, 5 miles northeast of the Service Creek area. Known as the Alder Creek Fire, the blaze was attacked by ground and air crews on Tuesday. Several engines, two planes, and a bulldozer were used to extinguish the flames and set up a fireline.
Fire crews have also been working to extinguish a 15-acre fire located 34 miles south of Condon. Mop-up efforts on this fire are expected to be complete Wednesday night.
The Paulina Lake Fire, burning north of La Pine since Sunday, has been 40% contained at 48 acres. Fire crews are mopping up the perimeter of the fire to increase the containment level.
The interagency dispatch center reminds the public that Central Oregon remains in a state of high fire danger. Campers and hikers are advised to put out fires until they are cool to the touch.
