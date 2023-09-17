A group of Oregon and Washington lawmakers, including Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, traveled to Scandinavia this past week to learn about sustainable energy solutions that can be applied in the Pacific Northwest. The trip was designed to provide local legislators with clear examples of best practices in green energy.

NW Naural Gas, a natural gas distributor based in Portland and a key sponsor of the trip, says a goal of going to Denmark was to learn gas grid decarbonization technologies that can help curb greenhouse gas emissions that are contributing to climate change.

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

