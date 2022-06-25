A plan by the U.S. Forest Service to increase the trail network in Crook County is designed to ease congestion and conflicts between mountain bikers and horse riders. But just as the agency tries to reduce entanglements between trail users, it’s finding that not all are on board, including Crook County officials.
Objections — as well as support — poured into the U.S. Forest Service last year after it released initial plans for its Lemon Gulch Trail System Project, planned for an area around 15 miles northeast of Prineville. The agency could get more of the same conflicting viewpoints when it opens up a 30-day comment period this summer for the project, following the release of an Environmental Assessment.
Located in the Mill Creek Watershed in the Ochoco National Forest, the project could see the creation of up to 52 miles of bike trails. The agency has five alternative options, including one that advises that no trails be built. As it stands now, Lemon Gulch is a relatively remote area that is mainly visited by grazing cattle and the occasional herd of deer or elk.
Lauren DuRocher, a spokesperson for the agency, said there is no set date for the release of the Environmental Assessment but she anticipates it will be available by the end of August. Upon release of the EA, members of the public will have 30 days to submit comments on the project. A development timeline has not been determined and the Forest Service is taking this project one procedural step at a time.
“We take the comments, review them, see if there are any updates or additions that are needed, then the next phase is a draft decision and a release of the final Environmental Assessment. We don’t have a timeframe on that,” DuRocher said.
While mountain bikers and equestrians have largely backed the project, support from Crook County Court on Lemon Gulch has soured.
County changes tune
The three-member Court initially supported the mountain biking plan during the scoping period of the project. In an April 2021 letter to the Forest Service, the Court stated that the new trails would bring economic benefits to Crook County and help reduce conflicts on other trails shared by bikers and equestrians.
Then in October 2021, the Court did an about-face, rescinding its support, stating that the project did not have enough community involvement. The Court is now asking that the Forest Service go back to the drawing board and come up with a new plan in a different area of the Ochocos, and on a smaller scale.
“Their original letter of support was based on incomplete information, who was involved, what kind of support they had, and what was being proposed,” said Tim Deboodt, natural resources policy coordinator for Crook County.
Deboodt says the Court members — Seth Crawford, Jerry Brummer, and Brian Barney — support trail systems and recreation on the Ochoco National Forest but that it wants a more dispersed system of trails.
“Lemon Gulch would be a very developed site, with multiple staging areas, and a significant amount of ground disturbance in the development of those 52 miles,” said Deboodt. “They just don’t think that — without going back to square one — it’s the right time.”
Some members of the “Don’t Bend Prineville” Facebook group are also against the project, although many opinions on the page oppose the plan out of concern that the project is a threat to rural traditions in Prineville, whose 10,500 residents pride themselves on the town’s agricultural roots and its proximity to uncrowded natural areas. The worry is that more bike trails will accelerate change and attract hordes of visitors from outside Crook County.
The topic is a hot-button issue in Prineville where some locals are wary of discussing the matter. Requests for interviews from three local business owners from The Bulletin were all turned down.
Travis Holman, a board member for the non-profit Central Oregon Trail Alliance, said despite loud opposition to the project he has also experienced community support for Lemon Gulch, although much of that support has been muted.
“It is unfortunate that there are individuals and businesses that feel they cannot voice support because of some of the vitriol coming from the opposition,” he said.
Wildlife concerns
Some comments sent to the Forest Service during the scoping period also suggest that the development of the mountain bike trails will conflict with cattle grazing the area, and could disturb elk and deer habitat.
Ian Sexton, a resident in the Mill Creek Road area where the project is located, wrote to the Forest Service that wildlife in his area will disappear if the trails are built and bike riders descend on Lemon Gulch.
“I have no idea who decided that we can sacrifice wildlife for mountain bikers but that is a horrible decision,” Sexton wrote in his letter to the Forest Service. “If this goes through I am selling and moving to Idaho.”
Sexton, a bow hunter, says the Lemon Gulch area is home to black bears, elk, and deer.
“I can all but guarantee that they will leave if this area is filled with mountain bikes flying down 52 miles of trails,” he said. “All you have to do is look at Bend and the hundreds of bike trails there. I grew up (in Bend) when there were still big game animals in the bike trail areas. They are long gone now.”
Holman, a Prineville resident, believes there are ways to mold the project so that all interests are considered.
“There is also no piece of the Ochoco National Forest that does not have grazing rights on it,” said Holman. “Recreation, hunting, grazing, and timber are all viable uses for public land. All users must learn how to coexist.”
The Forest Service could make changes before a draft decision and final Environmental Assessment are released.
“We are moving through the process, the draft EA this summer, we’ll get comments and work through that process,” said DuRocher.
Easing congestion
Lemon Gulch is viewed by the Forest Service as a way to ease trail congestion in local biking areas, including Lookout and Round mountains.
“Increasing (bike) trail miles in a planned way can take the pressure off of trails out there, we are also adding equestrian trail miles, at Allen Creek and Dry Creek Horse Camp, we’re adding trails in those areas,” said DuRocher.
Lookout Mountain is one of the few trails to allow mountain biking in the Ochocos, a situation that puts riders in direct contact with horseback riders, said Emmy Andrews, executive director of Central Oregon Trail Alliance.
“There are sections where the bikers are going at a really high speed,” said Andrews. “It’s an issue of a bike going really fast, which can scare a horse, and the horse can act in unpredictable ways and throw the rider and endanger them, that is the main thing there.”
“As population increases, having some good compelling rides where people can go other than Lookout Mountain will be great,” she added.
Collaboration between hikers, bike riders, and equestrians got off to a “rocky start” due to past conflicts between bikers and other trail users, said Kim McCarrel, an avid horse rider and member of the non-profit Ochoco Trails Coalition. But the groups eventually coalesced over a shared desire for more trails to separate users.
“From a recreation viewpoint, Lemon Gulch would be a win for everyone,” said McCarrel. “Mountain bike riders will enjoy the kind of riding experience they want, and hikers and equestrians will have fewer encounters with speeding mountain bikes on the area's other trails.”
The Forest Service plan for the Ochocos calls for a total of 500 trail miles, up from the current 200 miles of developed trail. The plans were developed at the request of Ochoco Trails, which advocates for mountain bikers, horse riders, hikers, and other trail users.
“We are taking seriously what they brought forward,” said DuRocher.
Variety of uses
If the project is built as proposed, the Lemon Gulch bike riding area would encompass over 3,100 acres, about the size of Snowmass or Winter Park ski resorts. The single-track trails are planned to be developed with various levels of difficulty, including beginner, intermediate, advanced and expert runs.
The trail system would be built over time, as the availability of grants, funding, and volunteer and employee labor allows. Some trails will be specifically designed to accommodate people with disabilities on adaptive mountain bikes.
Holman says the plan has been in the works by local groups for some time — Ochoco Trails has been developing the project for six years and prior to that Central Oregon Trail Alliance had proposed trails in the Ochocos around Lookout Mountain.
“The Ochoco Trails group has successfully brought together many different user groups to create a robust and forward-looking proposal for recreation in the Ochoco National Forest,” said Holman.
The Lemon Gulch plan also includes parking areas at multiple elevations, allowing riders to start at one spot and leave a second vehicle further down the trail, allowing riders to easily return to the starting point.
DuRocher said public concerns over wildlife are addressed in the plan. The mountain biking trails are planned to be open from May 1 to Dec. 1. A seasonal wildlife closure will remain in effect for the rest of the year to protect deer and elk winter range.
The Forest Service alternatives include options for a smaller project footprint to address concerns of wildlife habitat and grazing management — the proposed trails overlap with two grazing allotments that are used mainly from May to June. One alternative proposal has just 19 miles of mountain bike trails.
As for the possibility that Prineville could go the way of Bend — with an influx of people moving from large cities to enjoy outdoor activities and change community values — Holman disagrees.
“Much of the opposition seems to be worried about a cultural and political shift that may occur here and I think that fear gets projected on to anything new, such as Lemon Gulch,” he said.
“In my experience, mountain biking is amazingly apolitical and has always been a way to connect with people of all stripes, especially here in Prineville.”
