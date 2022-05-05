Visitors should expect delays at Lava River Cave due to high demand, especially during the summer and on weekends. Wait times to enter the parking lot can last 30 minutes or more. Visitors are not permitted to park and leave their vehicles on the roadway to access the cave.
Pets are not allowed in the cave due to sensitive native wildlife, including bats, and pets should not be left in vehicles as there is little shade in the parking area.
A valid recreation pass is required at Lava River Cave and may be purchased on-site. Lights to help explore the cave are available to rent on site for $5.
To prevent the spread of white-nose syndrome to bats, visitors cannot wear or bring into the cave any clothing or gear they have used in any other cave or mine.
The cave entrance gate will open at 9 a.m. and close at 4:15 p.m. From May 6-30 the cave is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Then from May 31-Sept. 15 the cave will be open daily.
At Lava Lands Visitor Center, patrons can hear interpretive talks and view exhibits at the site. Hours at the Center are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Between May 6-30, the center is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. From May 31 through Oct. 10, the center is open daily.
From June 17, through Labor Day weekend, a shuttle runs every 20 minutes to the summit of Lava Butte from the Visitor Center. Visitors may access Lava Butte by non-motorized means at any time from dawn to dusk. The cost of the shuttle is $3 per person with ages two and under free.
Outside of the shuttle operating system, visitors may drive in personal vehicles to the top of Lava Butte when the Lava Lands Welcome Station is open. Time passes for going to the top of Lava Butte may be acquired at the Lava Lands Welcome Station upon entry to the Lava Lands Visitor Center site.
The Paulina Visitor Center at Newberry Caldera is expected to open for the season on Memorial Day weekend. Paulina Lake Road is scheduled to open May 12 at 8 a.m.
