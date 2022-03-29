Oregon Wild, which started the online petition and was monitoring the logging operation, reports that at least 30 large trees were cut last week in the Phil’s Trail area.
Prior to the operation, Oregon Wild said 688 people had signed two online petitions to protest against the cutting of the trees.
Oregon Wild said a private donor offered the U.S. Forest Service $5,000 to spare the trees but the offer was rejected.
“The decision to log these trees was a mistake that will take decades upon decades to remedy which is simply time we don’t have,” said Kristen Sabo, an environmental planner and attorney at Central Oregon LandWatch.
“Every year, thousands of people come to Phil’s Trail to enjoy our public lands and now this stretch of old-growth is mostly gone,” Sabo added.
The Forest Service says that although the trees are over 21 inches in diameter, they did not display characteristics of old-growth trees.
“Historic logging around Bend removed 'old-growth' trees a long time ago, especially trees that were close to town,” Jean Nelson-Dean, a spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest, said in an email. “These trees are not old-growth based on their characteristics.”
The tree removal was part of forest restoration activities in the 26,000-acre West Bend project.
“The work is to restore conditions and forest function, closer to how they existed and functioned prior to fire exclusion, which will increase the diversity of wildlife and plant habitat in the area and make it more fire resilient,” said Nelson-Dean.
Nelson-Dean said that the value of the timber that was cut in the area exceeds the cost of removal and the proceeds will be reinvested into the project area to complete other restoration activities.
