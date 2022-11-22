Ski bums and shredders who were ready to get in their first turns for the season at Mt. Bachelor on Friday will need to wait a few more days until more snow arrives.
The mountain announced Tuesday that opening day is being pushed back from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30.
Dry conditions over the past week prompted Mt. Bachelor to delay the start of the ski season. Several days of snowfall are expected to begin on Sunday, which should give the resort enough of a base to begin operations next week.
As of Tuesday Mt. Bachelor had received 36 inches of snow this season and had a 14-inch base.
Chris Costigan, manager at Powder House in Bend, said it would have been nice to have opened by Thanksgiving week but he's fine waiting a few more days. A November opening is far better than last year when Mt. Bachelor didn't open until Christmas week.
"Last year was a nail-biter for sure," said Costigan. "It’s nice when it comes earlier and we’re not losing sleep as Christmas approaches. As long as we are up and cranking by Christmas we’re all good."
While lifts won't be open this week, Mt. Bachelor is inviting skiers and snow lovers to the mountain this weekend for what it is calling “Thanks-jibbing.”
Starting Friday and continuing through the weekend the ski area will turn on its Chipmunk carpet lift from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for beginners to get some pre-season practice. There is no cost to use the carpet but a lift ticket must be procured from the ticket office for those who do not already have a season pass.
Retail shopping, food and beverages will also be available. Parking is free and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The ski area will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Then on Nov. 30, Mt. Bachelor plans to open Little Pine lift and Pine Marten lift or Red Chair. Skyliner and Sunrise lifts are expected to open on or around Dec. 3.
