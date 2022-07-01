The city of La Pine is set to receive $17.7 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to clean up and prevent groundwater contamination caused by septic systems. Nitrate loading from septic systems is a growing concern in La Pine, where groundwater is used as a primary drinking water source.
The loans and grants from the department will be used for municipal water improvements to transition away from septic systems, which are contaminating the ground under both homes and small businesses, according to a release from the office of U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.
The area has porous, volcanic soil and shallow groundwater aquifers that allow for the potential of contamination. Other parts of the state have finer silt and clay-like soils that form protective layers against nitrates from septic systems.
Beyond the concern over drinking water, local streams reportedly have excessive algae in some areas, possibly due to nutrient contamination from groundwater.
The system improvements in La Pine will include the construction of a new 500,000-gallon water reservoir, and the installation of new water distribution lines. Funds will also be used to include the Cagle and Glenwood Acres subdivisions in the municipal water system.
