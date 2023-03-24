Gov. Tina Kotek signed an executive order Thursday declaring drought in Deschutes and Grant counties.

In her executive order, Kotek said the decision was based on low snowpack, low reservoir levels, low streamflow, and above-average temperatures with below-average precipitation. She said the conditions have caused or will cause natural and economic disaster conditions in both counties.

