Low water levels exposed stumps and sand near the dam at Wickiup Reservoir, which was just 3% full in this Oct. 12, 2022, file photo. The Deschutes County Commission will discuss declaring a drought emergency at its meeting Wednesday.
Gov. Tina Kotek signed an executive order Thursday declaring drought in Deschutes and Grant counties.
In her executive order, Kotek said the decision was based on low snowpack, low reservoir levels, low streamflow, and above-average temperatures with below-average precipitation. She said the conditions have caused or will cause natural and economic disaster conditions in both counties.
The order also states that drought conditions will impact local growers and livestock, increase the potential for wildfire, shorten the growing season, and decrease water supplies.
Both Deschutes and Grant counties had initially declared a state of drought emergency last month. For Deschutes, it makes an unprecedented fourth straight year of declared drought.
Around 61% of Grant County is in severe or worse drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Severe or worse drought conditions impact 53% of Deschutes County. The situation in Deschutes has improved compared to a year ago when 87% of the county was in severe or worse drought conditions.
The order allows farmers and ranchers to apply for state assistance and low-cost loans. It also directed Oregon Water Resources Department and Oregon Fish and Wildlife Department to mitigate the drought impacts on fish and wildlife.
