The Klamath Drainage District began delivering water Thursday night after its board voted to operate under a state permit, the legality of which is in question.
A day later, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation told the district to stop all diversions from the Klamath River or the drainage district may face penalites.
According to a news release from the drainage district, it acquired the permit from the Oregon Water Resources Department in 1977 for the use of live flow from the Klamath River for irrigation.
District officials said they recognize the recently declared drought in Klamath County. But farmers need to raise the soil moisture levels, and the dry and windy spring has started eroding the soil and creating dust storms.
The supplemental water right has historically been treated as independent from water allocated to the Klamath Project, according to the district.
The district opened two canals Friday morning, according to U.S. Geological Survey streamflow gauges.
One day earlier, the Bureau of Reclamation informed Klamath Project irrigators that project water would not be available until May 15.
In contrast, the Oregon Water Resources Department recently determined that water is available at Klamath Drainage District's head gates for diversion, according to the release.
“We recognize the drought situation, but we could not wait another day,” said Jason Flowers, the district's president. “The biological opinion limited our ability to adequately raise the soil moisture profile in the offseason, so we are already running behind. After learning there is no Project water available, we now know the source of water we have to use.”
“We’ve been waiting for precipitation, and it just hasn’t come,” said Scott White, general manager of the Klamath Drainage District. “The dust has been unbearable out here.”
The release said the decision to exercise the district’s permit was not taken lightly by the board, and the board stressed to management that every drop be used as effectively and responsibly as possible.
White said he intends to work closely with the Bureau of Reclamation, other districts and all other stakeholders as much as possible to help with the management of this water year.
“We want to be as transparent as possible and understand that knowing what we do helps in making key management decisions,” White said.
Jared Bottcher, acting area manager for reclamation’s Klamath Basin Area Office, sent a letter to White on Friday directing Klamath Drainage District to “immediately cease diversions from the Klamath River.”
Bottcher cited an email from district counsel Reagan Desmond earlier this week, which argued that the district has the authority to make irrigation deliveries not through the Klamath Project but through its 1977 state permit.
“No authority is cited for this position other than a general reference to Oregon water law and Reclamation law,” Bottcher wrote. “Reclamation’s position is that there is no water currently available for diversion from the Klamath River under the District’s 1977 state permit.”
Reclamation responded to Klamath Drainage District’s initial correspondence, “expressly directing KDD to follow the 2021 Annual Operations Plan.” Bottcher said the agency also confirmed that to Reclamation by phone.
Bottcher wrote that reclamation’s contract with the drainage district binds the district to comply with the bureau’s operating procedures, and that water taken from the Klamath River inconsistent with those procedures is not covered by the incidental take statement pursuant to the Endangered Species Act. It will also count against the total 33,000 acre-feet allocated to the project.
“KDD’s diversion of water into the Ady and North Canals is contrary to the ESA and may subject KDD to legal action if it does not immediately cease diversions,” Bottcher wrote. “The fact that KDD is claiming to use a junior 1977 water right under state law does not overcome Reclamation’s legal authority and obligations under federal law.”
The letter said Reclamation values its relationship with KDD and hopes to work with the district to identify a solution, but that it will take action if KDD does not cease water deliveries.
“If KDD does not cease all diversions at the Ady and North canals as soon operationally feasible, in due course (1) Reclamation staff will access Reclamation-owned property to close the gates to the Ady Canal, (2) water users within the KDD boundary may not be eligible for Drought Relief Act funds, and (3) the United States may take other legal action against KDD and its members.”
