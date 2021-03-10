With water conditions in the Klamath Basin on track to be worse than they were last year, the Klamath County Commissioners declared a drought for the Klamath Basin on Tuesday.
While local precipitation has been slightly higher this winter than last, the extra snow hasn’t been enough to make up for exceedingly dry soils left over from water year 2020. The soil will soak up a significant portion of the snow as it melts.
According to water monitoring data from the U.S. Geological Survey, Upper Klamath Lake’s surface is currently more than a foot of water lower than it was at this time last year, which will make it extremely difficult for the Bureau of Reclamation to satisfy lake level requirements outlined in the Endangered Species Act, let alone provide water to the Project.
Commissioners will send the drought declaration letter to the Oregon Water Resources Department and Oregon Office of Emergency Management, requesting that the governor declare a drought at the state level with the federal government.
That will allow water users in the basin to apply for drought relief programs through federal and state agencies.
