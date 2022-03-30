North Unit Irrigation District, a junior water rights holder in Jefferson County, has set its water allotment for this year at a record low amount as a conservative step to ensure that some water will be available at the end of the season and to help the district fulfill endangered species requirements.
North Unit patrons will receive 0.45 acre-feet of water per acre from the Deschutes River and 0.225 acre-feet per acre from the Crooked River, Josh Bailey, the district’s general manager, said in an email on Tuesday.
“Allotments this low make farming exceptionally difficult for Jefferson County farmers,” said Bailey. "This allotment will make farmer's incomes substantially lower than normal."
The allotment is the lowest in district history to start the season and is just one-quarter of the water allotment that farmers and ranchers get in an average water year. The paltry allotment comes amid a historic drought that has left most of Central Oregon’s reservoirs at record low levels.
North Unit’s stored water is about 15,000 acre-feet less than at this time a year ago, said Bailey. The district is also anticipating 15% less live flow in the Deschutes River. That means the district will be using stored water from the start of the irrigation season, with little ability to use live flow for irrigation purposes. Live flow is unallocated water in the river that junior water rights users can access.
A year ago North Unit patrons started the irrigation season with 1 acre-foot of water per acre but were reduced to 0.80 acre-feet in mid-season after a dry spring and severe heatwave.
This year’s low allotment could allow the district to increase the water deliveries if weather conditions are favorable. A monthly review of conditions will determine if more water can be released, said Bailey. The low allotment also helps the district stay within the requirements of the Deschutes Basin Habitat Conservation Plan by allowing a consistent flow of water in the Deschutes River through the summer to benefit aquatic wildlife.
Phil Fine, a North Unit farmer who specializes in hay and carrot seed, described the allotments as being "pretty dismal."
Fine expects to harvest crops from just 25% of his land this year but he will plant cover crops on the remaining acres to prevent topsoil loss.
“We really need some rain,” said Fine. "Rain would go a long way toward bettering the situation. But you look at long-range forecasts and there’s not much.”
Fourth-generation grass seed farmer Barry Dinkel said he anticipates farming just 300 of his 1,000 acres this year. That's a big impact on his bottom line.
"It drastically reduces it," said Dinkel. "Before we were doing about $3 million a year gross, and this year it will be about $500,000, but our costs are going up because we will have to take care of all the fallow ground."
Dinkel says if the drought persists he will lose his farm but he does not anticipate getting much for it because the lack of water is putting pressure on prices.
"I don't see land values here holding where they are at," said Dinkel. "There are guys here near retirement age that have everything paid for who thought they were sitting on a good chunk of change, but (the drought) is going to wipe out half of their net worth."
Fine said higher prices for crops are a silver lining amid the doom and gloom and he hopes that by strategically planting grains, seed carrots and other crops he may be able to limit his losses. Still, it's going to take some good planning and help from Mother Nature in the form of rain.
“It’s going to be really hard to make any money,” said Fine. “But if a few things fall into place you might be able to break even or at least not get too far behind.”
