The North Unit Irrigation District, located in Jefferson County, will give farmers more water than they got in 2022. But the water allotment set Wednesday is conservative as drought conditions persist across Central Oregon.

Patrons of North Unit will receive 0.7 acre-feet of water per acre from the Deschutes River and 0.35 acre-feet from the Crooked River, the district’s general manager Josh Bailey said following a district board meeting Wednesday. Water delivery begins on April 17.

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

