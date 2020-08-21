The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office issued expanded evacuation notices for areas around the Green Ridge Fire Friday evening, according to a post on its Facebook page.
Lands in the Lake Chinook Fire District, homes in the Three Rivers subdivision and on the Metolius Arm of Lake Billy Chinook and the Monty and Perry South Campgrounds are all subject to the Level 1 "be ready" warning.
The warning means residents should be aware of the danger in the area and pay close attention to future warnings.
"This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock," the office said in the Facebook post.
The new evacuation warnings follow evacuation warnings issued by the Deschutes and Jefferson county sheriff's offices Wednesday, which remain in effect. Those warnings include a Level 2 warning for areas in the direct path of the fire, and a Level 1 warning for much of Camp Sherman.
The Green Ridge Fire started Sunday about 12 miles north of Sisters and was burning over 3,500 acres with no containment Friday morning.
