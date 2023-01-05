South Sister Reflected in Soda Creek at Sunrise, Deschutes National Forest, Oregon (copy)

The South Sister.

 123RF

When it comes to snow, most people come to Bend to ski or snowboard on it. Come October, hundreds will arrive here not to recreate on snow but to discuss avalanches, snow science and how a warming planet is impacting snow cover.

The bi-annual International Snow Science Workshop is scheduled to be held October 8-13 at the Riverhouse Convention Center. The symposium is designed to bring together some of the world’s foremost snow science experts to present papers and conduct workshops.

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

