Under a canopy of ponderosa pines on the OSU-Cascades campus on Friday, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said the federal government will fund several initiatives in Oregon to promote outdoor recreation and its relationship to tourism development.
Haaland was in Bend as part of a three-day tour of Oregon. She was joined on the Oregon State University Cascades campus by Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.
“Thanks to the Great American Outdoors Act, funding for Oregon from the Legacy Restoration Fund is estimated to address $130 million in deferred maintenance across the state’s public lands,” said Haaland.
The National Parks and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund, established by the Great American Outdoors Act, provides the National Park Service with up to $1.3 billion each year for five years, or $6.5 billion total, according to the National Park Service. The funds are meant to address extensive and long overdue maintenance needs.
The largest project in Oregon is a $45 million project to rehabilitate sections of the East Rim Drive at Crater Lake National Park, Haaland said. The National Park Service anticipates awarding the construction contract this summer.
“Taken together, all of these investments are essential to expanding access to the outdoors, advancing the administration’s equity and environmental justice goals, and helping address the climate crisis. These are values I know the people of Oregon care deeply about,” she said.
Earlier in the day Haaland, a Native American and an enrolled citizen of the Pueblo of Laguna tribe, met with tribal leaders from around the state.
“I feel confident that President Biden has ushered in a new era for Indian Country,” said Haaland. “One of the tribal chairwomen (today) conveyed that they have had more tribal consultations just this term than they had in the entire time when she was in tribal government, so I know we are bringing tribes to the table more to find out exactly how they want to see the future move forward.”
Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary, said the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is helping to fund clean water projects on reservations across the country.
“It is a game-changer in many ways,” she said.
Haaland held a discussion Friday with various groups representing hunters, anglers, backpackers, hikers and other conservation and outdoor enthusiast organizations. “Overall we all agree that we need to make opportunities for children to be outdoors so that they can feel that connection at an early age,” she said.
Merkley said tourism employs 200,000 workers in Oregon and generates $13 billion annually for the state’s economy.
We met “a lot of folks who not only care about our wild places but are driving an economy that employs so many people here in Oregon,” Merkley said.
Kevney Dugan, the chief executive of Visit Bend, said the visit from Haaland highlights the importance of outdoor recreation and tourism in Central Oregon’s largest city.
“Bend provides diverse opportunities for everyone to explore our unique and stunning landscape, and we are thrilled to have the Secretary of the Interior get a firsthand experience and better understand our region,” said Dugan.
“Her trip is an opportunity to demonstrate our investments to ensure a sustainable future for our region and the lasting impact it will have for anyone lucky enough to experience this special place,” he said.
From Bend, Haaland travels to Southern Oregon where she will talk about wildfire preparedness in Medford on Sunday.
On Friday the Department of the Interior also announced nearly $50 million in new allocations from President Biden’s infrastructure act to support wildland fire management this year.
The funding is intended to help communities acquire tank units that allow flatbed trucks and pickups to operate as small fire engines. Funds will also help to support special pay supplements for federal wildland firefighters and expand remote sensing capabilities for wildfire detection.
The $50 million investment builds on the $228 million in the fiscal year 2023 funding allocated in December. The Department allocated $180 million last year for wildland fire management.
The Department of the Interior is investing $1.5 billion over five years to support the federal wildland firefighting workforce and increase the resilience of communities and lands facing the threat of wildfires, according to a news release.
Today’s funding announcement also includes allocations to the Bureau of Indian Affairs for treaty rights projects related to enhancing the health and resiliency of priority tribal natural resources at high risk to wildland fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.