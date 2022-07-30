Steelhead (copy)

A fisherman swings his fly through a run while fishing the Lower Deschutes.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

Improved conditions in Oregon fisheries this year will allow salmon, steelhead, trout, and bass fishing to open Aug. 15 on the lower Deschutes River, according to a release from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Fishing will open under normal permanent regulations on the Deschutes from Moody Rapids upstream to Pelton Dam, thanks to improved summer steelhead returns.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.