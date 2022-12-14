Whitebark pine, an iconic but rare species of pine tree that can be found at high elevations across Central Oregon’s forests, will start to receive special protection after it was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

The designation, announced Wednesday by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, comes two years after the service first proposed listing the species. The service concluded that the whitebark pine is likely to become endangered throughout its range, which spans much of the western U.S.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.