The board of a local branch of the Oregon Hunters Association says it is reversing its support for a plan devised by Deschutes County that is intended to improve habitat for mule deer. But not all members, both across the state and locally, agree with the board’s decision.
The board of directors of the Bend chapter of the hunters association said it can no longer support the county’s proposed Mule Deer Winter Range Combining Zone, also known as an “overlay zone,” a turnaround after board members had previously supported the rule changes.
“We reviewed the plan extensively,” said Doug Stout, vice president of Bend chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association. “Our concern is that it is such a singular solution to what is a multifaceted problem.”
What’s at stake is the future of rural development in Deschutes County. If the overlay zone is adopted by the three-member County Commission, land development regulations for private property will change and, in some cases, restrict development.
The process now shifts to the Deschutes County Planning Commission, a body that will review the comments and make recommendations to the county commissioners. Deliberations for the planning commission begin Thursday.
The proposed new regulations are intended to conserve migration routes and breeding areas for mule deer. For many landowners, this could mean leaving large tracts of their land undeveloped.
But for the board of the Bend branch of the hunters association, the concern is not about how land will be used, but about creating increased protections for mule deer.
Stout said he worries that the plan only addresses aspects related to private land habitat loss and long-term decline but does not deal with circumstances that tend to kill deer quickly, namely, cougars, vehicle strikes and poaching.
Those three factors cause 72% of deer kills in Central Oregon, said Stout, citing data from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The wildlife inventory “is not dealing any of those three primary killers of deer in any way, shape, or form,” said Stout. “Until those factors are addressed, our mule deer are going to continue to decline.”
While mule deer remain a common sight in Bend, ODFW said their numbers in parts of Central Oregon have declined 33% since 2017. They currently number less than 11,000, a steep drop compared to 2017, when they numbered around 16,500.
Statewide, the Oregon Hunter’s Association has more than 10,000 members and 25 branches. Stout said the board of the Bend branch is prepared to support the plan again pending changes that addressed cougars, vehicle strikes and poaching.
“We will support it and bring all our resources to bear to implement it as soon as possible because the mule deer are in trouble,” he said.
Not all members of the hunters association agree with the local board’s decision. Mary Jo Hedrick, the southeast director, wrote a letter to the Deschutes County Planning Commission supporting the overlay. The Oregon Hunter’s Association “believes protecting mule deer migration corridors will help minimize the negative impacts of human population growth and development pressure on mule deer and their habitats given the current benefits of migration to annual female survival,” Hedrick said.
A member of the local chapter, Michael O’Casey, said not supporting the new combining zone because it does not address cougar predation, vehicle collisions and poaching is a “flawed argument.”
“At this time, what is before the county and the public is just one piece of the puzzle, addressing and limiting habitat fragmentation in winter range on both public and private lands,” O’Casey said in an email.
“In my view, the County Planners have proposed a workable set of zoning regulations that will still allow the majority of affected landowners to continue and develop and/or operate in the way that they would like to, while ensuring that habitat fragmentation is minimized.”
The overlay zone was described to county residents during two meetings in April. A public comment period, which ended last week, saw more than 230 people submit letters to the public record.
“Many people think it limits their freedoms and is counter to their liberties. Many don’t believe government should have a say in how someone deals with their property, but this is not what it’s about,” said Karl Findling, another local hunters association member. “It’s about how to develop landscapes that people are not going to stop moving to. The deer were here first. What we want to do is find a middle ground.”
Beyond the Oregon Hunters Association, there are conflicting views of the overlay among rural residents.
Robin Johnson, a landowner in Sisters, said she wants to see mule deer numbers increase but she has concerns.
“The proposal as it is written today, will have a material negative impact to single residential land owners like me without a commensurate and offsetting positive improvement in the mule deer population,” said Johnson.
She argues that other solutions to reverse the deer decline should be tried first and county commissioners also have a duty to protect property values.
Stout, from the Bend chapter of the hunters association, said his hope now is that the planning commission will recommend against approval of the plan and send it back to the drawing board for changes.
Stout acknowledges that there are roadblocks to curbing predation by cougars as laws are in place that prevent culling. A 1994 Oregon law, Measure 18, banned sport hound hunting for cougars, which has led to an increase in their numbers, he said.
A solution could be to permit professional hounds men to reduce the number of cougars as a way to “balance” the predator-to-prey ratio, he said.
“We are not asking for eradication of cougars and coyotes. We are asking to maintain a balanced predator-to-prey ratio,” said Stout.
Peter Gutowsky, community development director for Deschutes County, said handing over the process to the planning commission is just one more step in a long process that still needs to play out for the overlay zone. He compared the process to a baseball game, saying it’s currently in the “middle innings.”
Gutowsky anticipates that the deliberations will last beyond Thursday’s meeting and said his department wants the planning commission to have “ample time” to let the process play out as it considers establishing a new wildlife area combing zone.
“There is a lot to discuss,” he said.
