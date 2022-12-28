Among the controversial and heated topics debated these days in Central Oregon, mountain biking typically does not enter the fray. The Lemon Gulch Trail System is bucking that trend.
A comment period that allowed members of the public to express an opinion of the project in the Ochoco National Forest generated nearly 800 letters and emails to the U.S. Forest Service, many of them supportive but a substantial amount in opposition.
The trail system is proposed to be built around 15 miles northeast of Prineville as a way to reduce the number of mountain bikes on other trails that typically attract equestrian riders. Fast-moving mountain bikes can frighten horses and the public has long-sought ways to separate the two trail users.
The trails would be designed for mountain bikes and would vary in difficulty but those not riding bikes would also be allowed to access the area. An environmental assessment will compare a range of trail miles from as low as 19 to a maximum of 52 miles. Many of those who commented supported the 52-mile trail option, known as alternative two.
One commenter, Justin Montoya, said the Forest Service has underdelivered on previous plans to open up the forest for use by the public and new trails will reduce conflicts on existing trails.
"The Lemon Gulch proposal represents the perfect opportunity for the Forest Service to begin filling the need for recreational opportunities in the Ochocos as specified in the 1989 Forest plan," said Montoya.
Another commenter, Amanda Uluhan, said the trails will disturb mule-deer habitat from spring through fall and the trails will impact Lemon Creek, the only perennial creek that feeds into the Mill Creek trout habitat area.
“I am advocating for the Forest Service to drop this project. Dropping this plan… would protect the ecology, and avoid issues such as wildlife disturbance, steep slope erosion potential, plant cover removal, and potential harm to sensitive plants,” said Uluhan.
Some people with ranching interests fear the project will conflict with grazing cattle.
Others said the benefits of mountain biking trails need to be considered and negative impacts on the environment can be mitigated with responsible use. Benjamin Leland, writing from Benton County, said mountain biking can give communities an economic boost by attracting tourists. Trails can also encourage local people to explore more of their surrounding forests and get a healthy dose of exercise while doing it.
“Well-designed trails provide an opportunity for people to appreciate and learn about the environment,” said Leland. “Mountain biking can also encourage the conservation and preservation of natural areas, as people who engage in the activity often become advocates for the protection of these areas.”
Jaime Bowles, a biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, warned in her letter that the project has the potential to threaten fish because of the sedimentation that can occur during trail use.
“Any addition of more fine sediment from this proposed project will continue to adversely impact redband trout and their habitat by speeding up the filling of pools and spawning gravels,” Bowles wrote.
Bowles described the Mill Creek watershed, which includes the Lemon Creek tributary, as being severely degraded over time and its redband trout population as depressed. Lemon Creek has become more intermittent and expects a worsening of conditions due to climate change.
Bowles concluded that ODFW supports alternative three, which designates 20.7 miles of trail, with the caveat that additional steps are taken to protect wildlife, including utilizing bridges for crossing, relocating trails in sensitive areas and reducing the number of crossings.
Susan Conner, owner of Sunnyside Sports bike shop in Bend, is a supporter of the project and a full trail build-out. She said a larger footprint of trails will allow riders to stay on the trails that work best for them, and she attests to the economic benefits the mountain biking brings.
“Because of mountain bikers, I employ 20 year-round employees, and those employees support our economy in a myriad of ways,” she said. “And the mountain bikers themselves, when you get groups of people traveling to your town to ride, you can bet they're going to eat there. They'll spend time and money. It's a total win for the town.”
The Forest Service will now begin to analyze comments, look for themes and refine its environmental assessment based on the comments received. Spokesperson Kassidy Kern said sometime in the spring a draft decision and final environmental assessment will go out for a 45-day objection period, after which time a final decision is issued.
(1) comment
If the people of Prineville do not support a mountain bike trail system in their area, then who are the groups that are trying to force it upon them and why are they doing it? The leftist Bend Bulletin seems to be deliberately hiding that information from us in this article. It should be completely up to the local residents as to whether or not they wish to welcome something as completely unnecessary as recreational mountain bike trails into the local environment.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m an avid mountain biker. If the locals supported the idea and welcomed us to come ride, I’d ride the (censored) out of the place. But if it’s not cool with them, then it’s not a good idea.
