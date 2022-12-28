MP ochoco trail 2 Good .jpg

Ann Dill, left, discusses the proposed Lemon Gulch Trail System in the Ochoco National Forest with Shelley Santucci, center, and Don Vogel in September 2021. Some critics fear the project will conflict with grazing cattle.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press file

Among the controversial and heated topics debated these days in Central Oregon, mountain biking typically does not enter the fray. The Lemon Gulch Trail System is bucking that trend.

A comment period that allowed members of the public to express an opinion of the project in the Ochoco National Forest generated nearly 800 letters and emails to the U.S. Forest Service, many of them supportive but a substantial amount in opposition.

Thomas Who
Thomas Who

If the people of Prineville do not support a mountain bike trail system in their area, then who are the groups that are trying to force it upon them and why are they doing it? The leftist Bend Bulletin seems to be deliberately hiding that information from us in this article. It should be completely up to the local residents as to whether or not they wish to welcome something as completely unnecessary as recreational mountain bike trails into the local environment.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m an avid mountain biker. If the locals supported the idea and welcomed us to come ride, I’d ride the (censored) out of the place. But if it’s not cool with them, then it’s not a good idea.

