Hot temperatures, empty water bottles and heat exhaustion left two Salem hikers stranded in a remote section of the Deschutes National Forest, resulting in a rescue operation and airlift.
Kurt Atkin, 61, was taken to St. Charles Redmond by air on Thursday afternoon after suffering from heat exhaustion, according to a release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office search and rescue team. Temperatures in Central Oregon reached 99 degrees Thursday.
Atkin, hiking with his wife Kelley Atkin, was on a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail near Mount Washington when the medical emergency occurred. The pair had started their hike at Big Lake and were headed for George Lake but ran out of water en route.
Using a GPS unit equipped with a communication service, the Atkins alerted authorities of their location and emergency.
Responders determined it would take three hours to reach the hikers on foot and instead dispatched a helicopter operated by Life Flight, an air ambulance service. Medical personnel reached the Atkins at 5:50 p.m. and began rendering assistance to Kurt Atkin. The exhausted hiker was then flown to St. Charles for further treatment.
Lt. Bryan Husband, a spokesperson for search and rescue, said Atkin was released from St. Charles on Friday morning.
(1) comment
Kudos once again to the DCSO SAR folks. Good save.
And good thing there was a helicopter available to get these folks out swiftly and safely.
Another good reason and case for DCSO and the County to purchase its own going into 2021, 2022, and so on.
