The High Desert Museum near Bend is accepting applications for a free, family-centered outdoor learning workshop series. The series is available only for children 8 through 11 and their adult caregivers.
The program, titled Burrowing into Wildlife Science: A Family Adventure Workshop Series will be held May 7, May 14, May 21, May 28, June 4, and June 11. Each day, participants will learn about different aspects of predators and prey that inhabit local desert and forest environments.
The program is free and participants will also be awarded $150 for participating in the series. Gas cards will be provided to help with transportation and lunch will be provided at each workshop.
To apply for the program, families can submit an application at highdesertmuseum.org. Click on the education tab and in the drop down menu, click Family Workshop. Applications are available in both English and Spanish.
