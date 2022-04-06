stock_high desert museum

The High Desert Museum

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

The High Desert Museum near Bend is accepting applications for a free, family-centered outdoor learning workshop series. The series is available only for children 8 through 11 and their adult caregivers.

The program, titled Burrowing into Wildlife Science: A Family Adventure Workshop Series will be held May 7, May 14, May 21, May 28, June 4, and June 11. Each day, participants will learn about different aspects of predators and prey that inhabit local desert and forest environments.

The program is free and participants will also be awarded $150 for participating in the series. Gas cards will be provided to help with transportation and lunch will be provided at each workshop.

To apply for the program, families can submit an application at highdesertmuseum.org. Click on the education tab and in the drop down menu, click Family Workshop. Applications are available in both English and Spanish.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.