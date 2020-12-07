Following a two-week full closure due to Governor Kate Brown’s COVID-19 "freeze" order, the High Desert Museum has reopened its outdoor exhibits.
Attractions open for view include the outdoor portions of the Autzen otter exhibit and the Donald M. Kerr Birds of Prey center. Otters, eagles, and owls can be seen at these exhibits.
The Miller Family Ranch and sawmill is also available for viewing. That exhibit includes mill equipment, chickens, and a replica of an early 20th century home.
The museum’s cafe is open for takeout and outdoor eating. The gift shop, Silver Sage Trading, is also open.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday. These hours are expected to carry through Jan. 1. Rates have been reduced to $7 for adults (13 to 64-year-old), $6 for seniors and college students, and $5 for children ages 3-12. The museum will stay closed Thursdays and Fridays this month.
