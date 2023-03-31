The snowpack accumulation high in the Cascades west of Bend is closely watched by Central Oregonians. The area’s agricultural community depends on a large snowpack to stay in business and paltry snowfalls can reduce the number of acres planted or shutter farms altogether.
But it’s not just farms that are affected. Snowpack is also important for ski areas, hydroelectric dam operators, river rafting outfitters, golf courses and everyday home use. Knowing the amount of fresh snow is also needed for anyone monitoring avalanche activity.
By monitoring snowpack, farmers and ranchers can plan their planting season and irrigation districts can better understand how much water can be allocated to patrons. Utility companies can forecast power generation and cities can determine how much water will be available months or years ahead of time. During a severe drought, snowpack can determine how much water municipalities and homeowners can use on their parks and lawns.
Fish, frogs and other wildlife may not be monitoring snowpack, but their existence also depends on it. Biologists, environmental groups and state agencies can use snowpack to help support threatened and endangered wildlife.
How is snowpack monitored and where is the information compiled?
Researchers rely on the Snow Telemetry network, operated by the Natural Resources Conservation Service since the late 1970s.
Snow Telemetry is an automated data collection network that sends hourly information to a central database for use in water supply forecasting, data products and reports. The network across the Western U.S. monitors snowpack, precipitation, temperature and other climatic conditions.
The network has around 1,000 high-elevation sites across the western U.S., with more than 150 in Oregon. Many sites are positioned in very remote locations that would be impractical for frequent visits by snow researchers.
What devices are used to collect the data?
The highly sophisticated equipment at these sites can operate unattended and without maintenance for a year or more. They include solar panels to keep the devices, sensors and telemetry equipment operational.
This equipment measures snow depth, temperature, wind, snow water content and total precipitation. Some sites also measure soil moisture, which is helpful in determining drought conditions. The compiled data allows the public to see snow levels across the state in near real-time.
How do Snow Telemetry sites determine snow depth?
To measure snow depth an overhead sensor produces downward acoustic waves. The waves are then reflected back, and based on how long it takes for the beam to return, the sensor can determine snow depth. The shorter the time the higher the snowpack.
Snow-water equivalent is another handy data point that tells scientists how much water would be available if one melted a column of snow. Dry snow may be great for skiing, but a foot of it contains around one-third less water than heavy, wet snow.
Snow Telemetry sites measure this with a snow pillow, essentially a rubber bladder filled with an alcohol-based solution to prevent freezing that is topped with a metal plate.
When snow falls on the plate the weight pushes the anti-freeze through a measuring tube. The amount of liquid forced out of the bladder and into the tube shows scientists the weight of the snow, allowing them to determine how much water it contains.
An interactive map shows the latest data from each site. Recent snow depth data may not always be available due to precipitation, fog, or blowing snow.
Is any data collected the old-fashioned way?
Yes, data from a handful of sites are still collected as you imagine it, by real people trekking or skiing into the forest to measure snow depths. Matt Warbritton, a hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, said there are 42 snow courses throughout the state where data are collected by hand. Across the West, the service still manages nearly 1,000 snow courses.
Measurements are taken with a tool known as a federal snow sampler, which consists of multiple sections of aluminum tubing. The sampler is inserted vertically into the snowpack to extract a snow core. Cutter teeth at the bottom of the tubing allow the surveyor to cut through crust and ice layers. Once the snow core is extracted, it is weighed to determine the amount of liquid water in the snowpack, or the snow-water equivalent.
Where are the snow survey courses in Central Oregon?
There are three snow courses along the Cascades Lakes Highway, and each site is measured three times a year: at the end of January, February and March.
The Dutchman Flat site is located about a mile from the road and requires snow surveyors to ski to the site. The other two sites are at lower elevations and are reached by a short hike or using snowshoes.
