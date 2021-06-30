WARM SPRINGS — Firefighters conducting mop-up operations on the S-503 Fire on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation curtailed some of their mid-day activities this week as temperatures soared to 116 degrees.
More than 150 firefighters, medics and other staff stayed in air-conditioned vehicles or in the shade during the mid-day hours this week to avoid heat exhaustion, said Sarah Provins, the camp medic.
The blaze that consumed 6,679 acres on Warm Springs is now 95% contained with crews moving into the interior to put out hot spots, according to Javin Dimmick, a spokesman for Warm Springs Natural Resources.
On Monday the high temperatures and difficult working conditions caused heat exhaustion among some of the fire crews, said Provins.
One firefighter was flown out of the area by helicopter to a medical facility. A second firefighter was brought back to the staging area at Warm Springs, where cooling tents have been set up. Both firefighters are currently in good condition, said Dimmick on Wednesday.
Provins said starting Tuesday the crews had toned down work to adjust to the heat.
“There is lots of peer accountability, staying hydrated and getting electrolytes,” said Provins, 23. “Really just trying to efficiently work so that no one gets injured for no reason.”
Firefighters in other parts of Central Oregon also had their hands full. In Redmond, around 60 firefighters battled two separate brush fires in 109-degree temperatures Tuesday. The fires, totaling 90 acres, burned east of Redmond near the airport. Redmond Fire Chief Ken Kehmna said the firefighting operation went well with only one minor heat-related injury.
There were a few harrowing moments when the wildfire moved fast, said Kehmna, forcing a crew to temporarily abandon a vehicle.
"They became surrounded by the fire and they had to leave the rig where it was and then had to bail out on foot because it pinched them off," said Kehmna. "They had to boogie out in time,. but they were completely uninjured."
Crews initially believed the vehicle was destroyed but later found that damage had been limited to just one tire, he added.
As of Wednesday morning, the fire was "well-contained" after crews worked the fire until around 1 a.m., said Kehmna. Crews were back on site Wednesday conducting mop-up operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.