Deschutes County will hold free summer household hazardous waste disposal events in July.
One-day collection events hosted by Deschutes County’s Department of Solid Waste will be held in Sisters and La Pine.
The Sisters event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16 at the Sisters Recycling Center, 328 Sisters Park Drive.
The La Pine event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 at La Pine High School, 51633 Coach Road.
Residents will be able to drop off household hazardous waste. Acceptable products include lawn and gardening products, photo and pool/spa chemicals, paint, cleaning solutions, motor oil, used rechargeable batteries, fluorescent bulbs and tubes and small propane tanks of 5-gallons and smaller.
The events will not accept business-generated hazardous waste, medical waste, explosives, fireworks, ammunition, drums/barrels or compressed gas cylinders.
The county's free household hazardous waste drop-off facility at Knott Landfill in Bend is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday and Saturday of each month.
County Solid Waste Director Chad Centola said oddball items still turn up after a property owner cleans out an old barn or basement.
DDT, an insecticide banned in the 1960s, still shows up. As does elemental mercury, commonly used in gold mining. Once, someone dropped off what county employees thought were sticks of dynamite, but turned out to be silver iodide flares, used for seeding clouds to rain.
"I've done this long enough, I'd never say I've seen it all," Centola said.
