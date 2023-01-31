Gull Point Campground and boat ramp on the shores of Wickiup Reservoir will remain closed for the entire 2023 camping season amid concerns over a number of hazardous trees in the area. The campground is expected to reopen in 2024 after the trees are removed.
The Deschutes National Forest has identified 679 dead and dying trees within the campground, according to a news release. Authorities say they are concerned that trees or their limbs could fall and potentially harm campers or their property.
Visitors who have already booked reservations for spots at Gull Point Campground will receive full refunds from recreation.gov.
Trees in the campground were found to have open cracks, dead tops and stem deformities caused by western gall rust or undermined root systems, said Jaimie Olle, a spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest. A long-standing policy of fire suppression combined with drought are the main contributing factors, she said.
“While high tree density can be viewed as desirable to provide privacy between campsites, these stands are more susceptible to drought stress, certain diseases, and insects due to decreased tree health as more trees compete for water and nutrients,” said Olle.
The trees cannot be removed this spring or summer because of environmental concerns related to noise. The soonest the work can take place is the fall of 2023.
“Hazard tree removal work must be conducted during times of the year that have decreased impacts to wildlife,” said Olle. “In the Gull Point Campground, the window for noise disturbing work happens in the fall.”
Watercraft users are advised to access the reservoir at North Wickiup Boat Ramp, Sheep Bridge Boat Launch, and West South Twin Boat Launch locations. Camping options in the area include North Twin Lake Campground, Sheep Bridge Campground, South Twin Lake Campground, and West South Twin Campground.
The Deschutes National Forest is also conducting hazardous tree removal at the Paulina Lake Campground. More than 300 hazardous trees have been identified in that area. Most were removed last year, but some work is planned to continue in the spring, pending snow levels and area access.
In anticipation of this work, the opening date for Paulina Lake Campground will be delayed by two weeks, to June 30. Visitors with camping reservations between June 16 and June 29 will receive a full refund from recreation.gov.
Hazardous tree inspections may be conducted in the fall at Cultus Lake Campground, East Lake Campground, and Little Crater Campground, the Forest Service said. These locations may close for the season two to three weeks early to accommodate the tree inspections.
