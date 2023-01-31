Ramp down
Water flows through the old Deschutes River channel near Gull Point Campground at Wickiup Reservoir.

 Bulletin file

Gull Point Campground and boat ramp on the shores of Wickiup Reservoir will remain closed for the entire 2023 camping season amid concerns over a number of hazardous trees in the area. The campground is expected to reopen in 2024 after the trees are removed.

The Deschutes National Forest has identified 679 dead and dying trees within the campground, according to a news release. Authorities say they are concerned that trees or their limbs could fall and potentially harm campers or their property.

