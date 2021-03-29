A rare, great gray owl that was injured on March 20 after it crashed into a window in Sunriver has been rehabilitated and released back into the wild.
The owl was initially treated at the Sunriver Nature Center before being transferred to Think Wild, a wildlife hospital and conservation center in Bend.
Vets at Think Wild determined the owl, which weighed 2.2 pounds, had hemorrhaging in its right eye but was otherwise in good condition. Tests were conducted to determine if it could still successfully hunt on its own. The tests proved positive and the owl was released on Friday.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife lists the great gray owl as an Oregon Conservation Strategy Species, a designation given to species with small or declining populations. Great gray owls are Oregon’s largest owl species and require large forested areas with grassland clearings.
“It could not have ended better for the great gray owl and for those of us who treasure our wildlife,” said Dr. Donna Harris, a retired veterinarian who initially located the bird after its injury.
Harris said seeing the bird fly back into the wild was a bright spot for her during a year “of uncertainty and sadness.”
In order to avoid bird strikes, Think Wild recommends placing bird feeders away from windows. It also advises applying decals or screens to windows so birds can recognize them as a barrier.
If a bird strike does occur, Think Wild suggests placing the bird inside a well-ventilated box, and leaving it in a quiet, dark and warm location for one hour. Resist handling and don’t give food or water. Attempt to release it after one or two hours. If the bird does not fly away, contact Think Wild at 541-241-8690.
