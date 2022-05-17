Juniper trees started to dominate the grassland after settlement by Europeans, mainly from grazing practices and natural fire suppression. Juniper trees absorb large amounts of water and are considered a detriment to native plants and wildlife.
Juniper-tree removal has started on Little Trout Creek by the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Manufactured beaver dams will be installed along Campbell Creek as part of a restoration project. They are made from untreated lodgepole posts and tree limbs.
A project in Jefferson County funded by the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board will help remove juniper trees from the Trout Creek Watershed, restoring the area to its former grassland conditions.
The board has approved a grant of $466,912 to the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District to conduct the restoration project, according to a release.
Trout Creek Watershed is an east-side tributary of the Deschutes River, located northeast of Madras.
“Native grasses and shrubs provide much better habitat and forage than juniper for native wildlife species including mule deer, elk, and ground-nesting birds,” said Adam Haarberg, project manager with the conservation district.
“Removing the junipers will return the landscape to a healthy grassland ecosystem,” said Haarberg.
The conservation district will first remove the junipers, then conduct five prescribed burns over the next four years to clean up the resulting biomass and promote the growth of native grasses and shrubs. Parts of the area will also be re-seeded with native grasses.
The 1,700-acre juniper removal project will begin this spring and is expected to be complete by late 2026.
In addition to the juniper removal project, the board is also granting $121,007 to help the conservation district install human-made beaver dams in Campbell Creek, which flows into the Deschutes River.
They would be made from untreated lodgepole posts and tree limbs. These artificial structures mimic actual beaver dams to slow the flow of water and trap sediment, helping to lower the amount of sediment in the Deschutes River, improving fish habitat.
They are expected to be installed in Campbell Creek in early 2023.
